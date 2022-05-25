Alerus Financial NA Has $2.63 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,951,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CBRE Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. 40,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

