Alerus Financial NA Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $220,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Walmart stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.37. 154,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,863. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

