Alerus Financial NA Has $380,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after buying an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,835,000 after acquiring an additional 739,511 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,383,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,693,000 after purchasing an additional 566,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,500. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

