Alerus Financial NA Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 167,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.89 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

