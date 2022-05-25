Alerus Financial NA Sells 16,467 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,467 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. 233,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,550,318. The company has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

