Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $595.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to announce $595.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $562.52 million to $624.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $527.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

AQN stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

