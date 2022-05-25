Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,916 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Allakos worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Allakos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Allakos by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 19.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 38.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 126,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 79,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,104. The company has a market cap of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($1.65). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.