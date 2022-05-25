Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.34. 5,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 691,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Several research firms have commented on ARLP. Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

