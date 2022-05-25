Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. 88,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,007. The company has a market cap of $190.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.99. Allot Communications has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

