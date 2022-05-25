AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 11.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 912,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 49,764,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.71.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $31,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

