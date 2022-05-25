American International Group Inc. Acquires 170,675 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 8,495.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,675 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Bruker worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bruker stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

