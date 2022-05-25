American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,368 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $271.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,950,261. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

