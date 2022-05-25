American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,368 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

CTSH opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

