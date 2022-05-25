American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $220.02.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

