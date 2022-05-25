American International Group Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.