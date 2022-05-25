American International Group Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 166.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after buying an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

TT opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $128.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.