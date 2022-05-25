American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of GameStop worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of -1.10. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.41.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($2.63). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

