American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 9,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $258.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on APEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

