American Resources’ (AREC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AREC. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of American Resources to $4.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get American Resources alerts:

Shares of AREC opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.07. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 170.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.