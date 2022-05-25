American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,887. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average is $253.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

