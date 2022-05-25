AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Down 8%

Shares of AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) fell 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 1,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

AmeriCann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

