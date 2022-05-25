America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.19 earnings per share.
Shares of CRMT stock traded up $11.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.92.
About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
