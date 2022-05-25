America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading Up 9.1%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.97 and last traded at $109.11. 528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.