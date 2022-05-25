Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

ARG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.73. 47,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,160. The stock has a market cap of C$297.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.