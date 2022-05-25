Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.73. 44,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,881. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The company has a market cap of C$297.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.01.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

