AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.13% of AMETEK worth $383,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after purchasing an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,259,000 after acquiring an additional 197,644 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

