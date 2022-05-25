Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,456 shares of company stock worth $3,654,941 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,686. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

