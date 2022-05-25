Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.18).
NASDAQ AMLX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $33.41.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
