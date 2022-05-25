Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.09 Million

Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.50 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $163.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.03 million to $165.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.93 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,262 shares of company stock worth $2,847,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,058. The stock has a market cap of $527.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

