Analysts Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.80 million and the highest is $1.13 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $807.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 115,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

