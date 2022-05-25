Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Camping World reported earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.88. 1,518,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,986. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $46.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

