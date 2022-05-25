Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will post $952.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $959.41 million and the lowest is $949.40 million. Ciena posted sales of $833.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 935,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. Ciena has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 6.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ciena by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

