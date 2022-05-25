Analysts Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $916.09 Million

Analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) to announce $916.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $915.70 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 998,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after buying an additional 406,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after buying an additional 5,793,528 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,171,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

