Analysts Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will announce $7.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $55.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $208.85 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $289.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTIC. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 69,676 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $3,034,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 3,418,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,219. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

