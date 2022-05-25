Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 2,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Ichor has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $757.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ichor by 1,341.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 167,103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $6,947,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ichor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

