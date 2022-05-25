Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $1.13. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

