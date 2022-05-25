Analysts Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $30,060.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 239,870 shares of company stock valued at $857,027. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMLP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 31,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.28. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.