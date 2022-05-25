Analysts Anticipate Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvectis Pharma.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVCT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th.

NVCT stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hoberman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,623 shares of company stock worth $594,111 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,076,000.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

