Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $146.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.64 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $613.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.30 million to $613.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $644.68 million, with estimates ranging from $643.96 million to $645.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 207,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

