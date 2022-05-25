Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

RF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,858,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.