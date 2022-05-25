Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

RF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,858,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.