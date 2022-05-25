Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 811,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

