Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.63). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 558.73% and a negative net margin of 275.31%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $57,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,825 shares in the company, valued at $751,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $191,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,236 shares of company stock valued at $95,006 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 152,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.49. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

