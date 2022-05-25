Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to post sales of $436.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $435.53 million to $438.22 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $424.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

TAST traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 209,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,614. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.