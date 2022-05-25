Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 534,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69. MasTec has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

