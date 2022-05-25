Analysts Expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. Office Properties Income Trust also posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Office Properties Income Trust.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 260,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.17. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -178.86%.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.