Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $179.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $189.72 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $128.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $717.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.20 million to $727.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $749.56 million, with estimates ranging from $722.30 million to $765.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

VRRM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 5,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,759. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

