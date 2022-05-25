Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 25th (A, AAP, AAPL, ABC, AER, AIRC, AIXA, AMRK, ANF, ANTM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 25th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $247.00 to $217.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

had its target price reduced by Stephens from $246.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $276.00 to $238.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $266.00 to $259.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $275.00 to $250.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $180.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $167.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $69.50 to $65.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $48.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $21.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $586.00 to $580.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($744.68) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €960.00 ($1,021.28) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.80 ($6.17) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $53.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.00 ($8.51) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $107.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $31.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target reduced by CLSA from $33.40 to $25.30. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$11.00 to C$7.50.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €66.00 ($70.21) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$14.50. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $35.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $459.00 to $414.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $132.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $530.00 to $525.00.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $138.00 to $113.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 90 ($1.13). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($25.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $143.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $86.50 to $78.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Esken (OTC:ESKNF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 20 ($0.25).

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $313.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $323.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 830 ($10.44) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €51.00 ($54.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($29.79) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.78). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $46.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.30 ($35.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €68.90 ($73.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.40 ($2.55) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €59.00 ($62.77) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €87.00 ($92.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €56.00 ($59.57) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $512.00 to $514.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €23.00 ($24.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $674.00 to $500.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $600.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $635.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $475.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $625.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $465.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $24.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $15.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $308.00 to $301.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $90.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €305.00 ($324.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $266.00 to $243.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $550.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $52.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $126.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.40 ($3.62) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $51.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $296.00 to $302.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $67.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $50.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $50.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $101.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $99.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $140.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,475 ($18.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €125.00 ($132.98) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €16.00 ($17.02) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €69.40 ($73.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $61.00.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $71.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $14.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $34.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $74.00 to $77.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($14.89) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $94.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$73.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $522.00 to $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $613.00 to $612.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $39.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $24.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $21.00.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €42.00 ($44.68) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €76.00 ($80.85) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

