Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target at $195.74

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.75. 578,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

