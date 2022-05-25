Analysts Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target at $6.42

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.90 ($7.34) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.30 ($6.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 2,156,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,573. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

