Analysts Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,170. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.0352 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 99,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.